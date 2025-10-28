It's always heartbreaking to hear that someone has mistreated or not properly cared for animals.

News out of Cape May County is that two woman have been charged with animal cruelty.

Two Middle Township Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty

Police in Middle Township say 18 dogs and 2 cats have been removed from a home in the Burleigh section of the township, and two women have been charged with animal cruelty.

Police say they served a search warrant at a home on Savannah Street as part of an animal cruelty investigation. They found twenty animals living in "hazardous conditions" in the home, and ended up removing all the animals. The animals were all taken to the Cape May Country Animal Shelter for treatment and care.

Charged in the case are Sandra Klochak, 61, and Yvonne Klochak, 79. They have both been released on a summons to appear in court at a later date. No further information on the case has been released.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Middle Township Police Department

