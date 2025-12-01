If you want to get someone's attention these days, sometimes you've got to go big or go home.

Members of the Middle Township Police Department in Cape May County have chosen to go big!

READ MORE: Win a Trip to Las Vegas to See Luke Combs

READ MORE: The Unluckiest Criminal in Mays Landing

Get our free mobile app

Facebook Video - Middle Township Police Facebook Video - Middle Township Police loading...

Middle Township Police Department Video Goes Viral

When you think of police videos going viral, you may think negative. Don't worry, this time, it's all positive!

The folks at the Middle Township Police Department have put together a fun video promoting their annual toy drive.

So far, it looks like it's working! The video has been raking in views, comments, and shares.

It's a great example of the community policing in Middle Township! I love this! Check it out:

Middle Township - A Great Place to Live in Cape May County

Kudos to the Middle Township Police Department! They're showing that they're human and quite talented!

(Is there an award for best police department video of the year?)

All right all other police departments... what do you got?

SOURCE: Middle Township Police Department

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly