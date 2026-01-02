One Injured in Friday Morning Motel Fire in Middle Township
A fire at a Cape May County motel has sent one man to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The victim sustained burn injuries.
Middle Township Motel Fire Sends One Victim to the Hospital
Middle Township Police say authorities were called out to a fire at the Meadowbrook Motel, in the Burleigh section of Middle Township Friday morning. The call came in at about 7:45 am.
Police arrived on the scene first, with fire crews getting there shortly thereafter. Smoke was seen coming from Unit #16 on the east side of the building.
One man, 33-years-old, was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia for treatment. His condition is not known, and he has not been identified.
Several local fire crews responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SOURCE: Middle Township Police Department
