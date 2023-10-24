20 of South Jersey's Most Loved Restaurants

If you have a great experience somewhere, you want to go back and have that kind of experience again, right?

If you go to a restaurant and have a great experience, you want to go back!

When talking about restaurants, it comes down to food - but so much more. It's the whole experience.

What makes a restaurant most loved?

Is it comfortable and inviting? Is the staff friendly and attentive?

Simply, do you want to go back again?

Sometimes a bad experience will keep you from going back to a place. Hopefully, that doesn't happen.

We asked South Jersey folks about their favorite local restaurants. What are the places they go back and back again?

We got a wide variety of answers, and they are great!

These might not be the "best" restaurants, but they are the most loved restaurants. People keep going back again and again!

What are your favorite South Jersey restaurants?

Check them out and let us know what we missed! What are your favorites? Where do you go back and back again? Let us know! Email me: joe.kelly@townsquaremeida.com

Who's hungry?

