Middle Township Family Loses Home and 5 Loved Pets in House Fire
A devastating fire in Middle Township this week.
The Rio Grande Fire Company says a family lost everything in the fire Monday.
Husband and Wife are first responders
The fire happened at the home of Teddy and Courtney Bohn - both first responders in Middle Township. Teddy is an ex-firefighter and officer of the fire company.
The Rio Grande Fire Company says the family lost the house and their belongings in the fire. 5 pets died in the fire: 2 dogs, 2 cats, and a bearded dragon.
GoFundMe started
Already, friends and family are pitching in to help the family, which includes children Teddy, 8, and Mia, 11.
A GoFundMe fundraiser is underway, in an attempt to help the family rebuild the home and obtain new belongings.
Financial Donations can be made here.
In addition, a plea for clothing and shoes for the family has been made.
According to a Facebook post, here's the sizes that can help:
For the kids - Girls size 12, Boys size 10-11, Girls shoes 6.5, and Boys shoes 6.0.
For the adults - Women’s 14 or 16 pants shirts L-XL shoes 7.5, and Men's pants 42 shirts XXL shoes 10.
Clothing donations can be dropped off at United Uniforms in Rio Grande.
School supplies and toiletries are also welcome.
SOURCE: Rio Grande Fire Company
LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker