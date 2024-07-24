Middle Township Family Loses Home and 5 Loved Pets in House Fire

A devastating fire in Middle Township this week.

The Rio Grande Fire Company says a family lost everything in the fire Monday.

Courtesy of Rio Grande Fire Company/Facebook Courtesy of Rio Grande Fire Company/Facebook loading...

Husband and Wife are first responders

The fire happened at the home of Teddy and Courtney Bohn - both first responders in Middle Township. Teddy is an ex-firefighter and officer of the fire company.

The Rio Grande Fire Company says the family lost the house and their belongings in the fire. 5 pets died in the fire: 2 dogs, 2 cats, and a bearded dragon.

GoFundMe started

Already, friends and family are pitching in to help the family, which includes children Teddy, 8, and Mia, 11.

A GoFundMe fundraiser is underway, in an attempt to help the family rebuild the home and obtain new belongings.

Financial Donations can be made here.

In addition, a plea for clothing and shoes for the family has been made.

According to a Facebook post, here's the sizes that can help:

For the kids - Girls size 12, Boys size 10-11, Girls shoes 6.5, and Boys shoes 6.0.

For the adults - Women’s 14 or 16 pants shirts L-XL shoes 7.5, and Men's pants 42 shirts XXL shoes 10.

Clothing donations can be dropped off at United Uniforms in Rio Grande.

School supplies and toiletries are also welcome.

SOURCE: Rio Grande Fire Company

