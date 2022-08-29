20-Year-Old Killed While Walking on GSP in Somers Point

A 20-year-old man died early Saturday, Aug 27 after being hit while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point.

New Jersey State Police told The Patch that Zachary Fulmer, of Marmora, was walking south in the northbound lanes of the Parkway in Somers Point at about 2:43 am.

State Police say Fulmer was hit at GSP mile marker 28.5 by a Jeep Compass headed north. It is not immediately clear if the vehicle stopped and stayed on the scene or who was driving the Jeep.

Police don't know why Fulmer was walking on the highway.

He died from his injuries, police said. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

