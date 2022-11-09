The 2022 CMA Awards are officially underway in Nashville, and all of country music's biggest stars attended the red carpet in their best looks.

Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood always impresses with her wardrobe choices, and she arrived wearing a long, flowing blue satin gown. She posed for photos on her own and with her husband, Mike Fisher, who sported a blue suit.

Miranda Lambert was also present prior to the awards show, wearing a gown with a cream-colored base and black lace and accents around it. She was also joined by husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Artists with other standout looks included Lainey Wilson, who kept the style of her usual bell bottoms, but wore a velvet version with matching jacket and long necklaces. She brought her father, Brian Wilson, to the red carpet with her. The iconic Wynonna Judd also joined the carpet prior to the show, and she wore a long, incredibly sparkly sequined gown with a black clutch.

Morgan Wallen dressed up this year, opting for a maroon suit, and hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning looked classy in matching black tuxedos. Entertainer of the Year nominee Luke Combs also wore all black, but opted to lose the tie.

The CMA Awards air on ABC and are set to feature all-star collaborations, including those from Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce ("You're Drunk, Go Home"), Hardy and Lainey Wilson ("Wait in the Truck"), Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry ("Where We Started") and more. The show will also feature all-star tributes and plenty of awards.