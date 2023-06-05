3 NJ counties make the list for most expensive homes in the U.S.

If you think buying a home in New Jersey is expensive…well, you’re right. You can argue about the amenities you get in return, like beautiful beaches, access to big city life (or rural life, if you prefer) and many more. But the bottom line is: if you’re going to buy a house in New Jersey, you’re going to pay a premium.

When it comes to real estate, New Jersey has some of the priciest in the country; this borne out by a new report that says three New Jersey counties make the list or most expensive in the US.

As recorded by Zillow, and reported by NJ.com, the three Garden State counites are Cape May, Monmouth, and Bergen.

Canva Canva loading...

The list is based on “typical home value” as of April 2023. Cape May County came in 73rd nationally with a typical home value of $618,735; Monmouth County was 76th at $615,605, and Bergen County landed at #92 with the typical home value there at $598,988.

The county with the highest national typical home value was Nantucket County, MA (which includes the whole island), followed by Pitkin County, CO (home to the playground of the rich, Aspen), then Jackson County, WY (home to another playground for the wealthy, Jackson Hole), San Mateo County, CA (usually included in the geography of “Silicon Valley”) and Santa Clara County, CA (home to San Jose and Silicon Valley).

In New York, both Westchester County (#45) and Nassau County (#53) made the list. No county in Pennsylvania was included.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.

The 30 best rated schools in New Jersey Here are the top 30 schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.