The summer season has officially started here in the Garden State.

You're probably aware that anytime before Memorial Day, the beaches up and down our coastline are free. Now that Memorial Day Weekend has passed, you're going to have to pay the piper if you want to enjoy some fun in the sand from now through Labor Day.

If running down to your favorite NJ beach's municipal building to grab your family's beach tags is out of the question at the moment, you don't have to freak out. Don't get frustrated. It's actually now easier than ever to get the beach tags for your go-to shore town right from your phone. Believe it or not, there's an app for that.

It's called Viply. The app allows you to purchase a bunch of different things, actually. You can get concert tickets, concessions, and now even beach tags before you get to your favorite shore town.

I bought my beach tag for Brigantine Beach off of Viply last year, which is great since I was able to still take advantage of their pre-season discount.

It doesn't take long to purchase your tag, either. Download the Viply app to your phone, create a profile with a minimal amount of information, and then type in what you're looking for. Since it uses your location to assist with your search, the app itself should be able to find you what you're looking for. For me, it automatically brought me to the list of all the NJ beaches available to order one from.

Super convenient!

Check out the list of beaches for which you can purchase tags through the Viply app HERE.

Source: Viplypass.com

