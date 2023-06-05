NJ beach named best in the Northeast

🌞 3 NJ beaches make up the top 10 in the Northeast, according to a new list

🌞 1 NJ beach beat out both Jones Beach in New York and Bethany Beach in Delaware

🌞 Experts created a field of options; the public voted

Along the northeastern coast of the United States, there are hundreds of towns that offer access to the beach.

And according to a 10Best report from USA Today, the best beach in the region is right here in the Garden State.

In fact, New Jersey is home to three of the top 10 beaches in the Northeast, according to the 2023 report.

Nominees for the rankings were submitted by a panel of experts, and 10Best editors narrowed the field to put select nominees up for a public vote.

Below are the three Garden State shore spots that appeared in the top 10.

No. 8 Belmar, Monmouth County

Belmar Belmar (Bud McCormick) loading...

From the USA Today post:

"Belmar Beach is a popular beach destination with a long stretch of sandy shoreline that offers plenty of room for sunbathing, swimming and other beach activities. The beach also features plenty to do off the sand with a vibrant boardwalk and promenade lined with shops, restaurants and attractions. Belmar Beach charges a daily beach access fee during the summer season."

No. 4 Cape May beaches, Cape May County

Cape May (Google Maps) Cape May (Google Maps) loading...

From the USA Today post:

"Cape May is New Jersey's southernmost point and Cape May beaches feature 2.5 miles of sandy shoreline with multiple access points along Beach Avenue. The southern end features dining options and a boardwalk while the northern end showcases elegant hotels and historic homes. Known for its family-friendly and laid-back atmosphere, the beaches here are generally less crowded compared to other popular beaches in the region."

No. 1 Ocean City, Cape May County

Ocean City Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

From USA Today post:

"Ocean City in New Jersey features a wide sandy shoreline that stretches for about 8 miles along the Atlantic Ocean," the USA Today post says. "With a family-friendly atmosphere, there are lifeguards on duty during the summer season and various amenities available to make it safe and convenient for families. When you need a break, adjacent to the beach is a lively and bustling boardwalk that is lined with dining, shopping and entertainment options."

Ocean City also took the top spot in New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium's 2022 poll to find the best beach in the state.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom