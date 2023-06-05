I really have no idea where to begin with this. It was a sight I've never witnessed in-person before outside of Ocean Casino Resort over the weekend.

I was having dinner with my brother, sister-in-law, and some friends inside of the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. It was the evening of Sunday, June 4th, right after the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival wrapped. We had just wrapped up dinner at Zhen Bang Noodle and Sushi inside the casino when we decided to step out onto the skywalk to get a look at Steel Pier lit up at night.

The sun was setting and it was the perfect time to take a look out on the ocean and soak in its beauty. That was until we saw this:

In case you're not sure what you're looking at, take a look at the bottom left side of the photo. You see what I'm talking about now?

That is an SUV stuck in the sand right outside of the resort. From where we were standing, we could see someone trying to stabilize the vehicle. It looked like he was trying to secure boards of some kind underneath the wheels. It also looked as though there was some sort of rope or band he was using to try and get a grip of the car in an effort to keep it positioned there until help could arrive.

We were watching the waves crash into this thing for almost an hour. Finally, we had to leave because it was getting late.

As of this morning, however, it seems that the SUV has been successfully retrieved from the beach. We asked for comment from the Atlantic City Police Department who forwarded us to AC Beach Patrol. When trying to leave a voicemail for ACBP, the mailbox was full, so we haven't been able to confirm where the vehicle came from or whether or not it's even salvageable.

From the looks of the pictures, though, it looks like they were able to at least get the SUV off of the beach somehow. You can see the mound of sand where the SUV was, as well as tracks leading off of the beach. Hopefully, it all worked out!

