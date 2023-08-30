37 NJ high schools ranked among best in nation by U.S. News

Say what bad things you will about New Jersey, a poor education isn’t among them. Love them or hate them, our schools have ranked among the best in the country for a very long time. With the funding formula what it is and the property taxes so high, they’d better.

U.S. News & Works Report just released their rankings of America’s high schools and New Jersey is third best in the country. In fact, 37 high schools in the Garden State rank in the top 5% of high schools nationally.

And that’s up from 29 landing in the top 5% last year.

Considered were test scores on state assessments in reading, math and science, graduation rates, college readiness among other factors. The outcome was impressive and something to be proud of. Here’s the list of 37 NJ high schools that ranked in the top 5% among with their ranking nationally.

37. Northern Highlands Regional High School

Allendale

National Rank: 942

36. Glen Rock High School

Glen Rock

National Rank: 939

35. Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan

Old Tappan

National Rank: 815

34. Madison High School

Madison

National Rank: 797

33. Communications High School

Wall

National Rank: 735

32. Central Jersey Prep Charter School

Somerset

National Rank: 709

31. Haddonfield Memorial High School

Haddonfield

National Rank: 708

30. Union County Tech

Scotch Plains

National Rank: 672

29. John P. Stevens High School

Edison

National Rank: 650

28. Ridgewood High School

Ridgewood

National Rank: 644

27. Science Park High School

Newark

National Rank: 605

26. Tenafly High School

Tenafly

National Rank: 593

25. Montgomery High School

Skillman

National Rank: 592

24. Mountain Lakes High School

Mountain Lakes

National Rank: 577

23. Ridge High School

Basking Ridge

National Rank: 515

22. Princeton High School

Princeton

National Rank: 490

21. Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest

Demarest

National Rank: 464

20. Chatham High School

Chatham

National Rank: 458

19. Livingston High School

Livingston

National Rank: 438

18. Millburn High School

Millburn

National Rank: 418

17. Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and Science

Neptune

National Rank: 377

16. Summit Senior High School

Summit

National Rank: 363

15. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South

West Windsor

National Rank: 339

14. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

Plainsboro

National Rank: 293

13. Elizabeth High School

Elizabeth

National Rank: 262

12. Glen Ridge High School

Glen Ridge

National Rank: 244

11. Marine Academy of Science and Technology

Highlands

National Rank: 165

10. Academy for Allied Health Sciences

Scotch Plains

National Rank: 146

9. Academy for Information Technology

Scotch Plains

National Rank: 116

8. Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro

Teterboro

National Rank: 93

7. Biotechnology High School

Freehold

National Rank: 80

6. Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health

Woodbridge

National Rank: 69

5. Dr. Ronald E McNair High School

Jersey City

National Rank: 68

4. High Technology High School

Location: Lincroft

National Rank: 65

3. Bergen County Academies

Hackensack

National Rank: 61

2. Union County Magnet High School

Scotch Plains

National Rank: 49

1. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Technologies

Edison

National Rank: 23

