Are you ready to shop till you drop?

It's the biggest shopping day of the year and it's less than a week away! Black Friday shopping has already begun at some retailers. It's supposed to be the time of year when you'll get the most bang for your buck.

There are multiple theories that combat that notion, but that doesn't stop people from flocking to stores in an effort to (hopefully) save a little bit of money.

I have to say, I admire the people who get all of their Christmas shopping done on Black Friday. That's dedication, right there! Some people even map out their entire shopping experience. They plan out in detail which stores they'll go to and when. Those are the people with a system. Make friends with those people. They know what they're doing.

If you're not sure where you'll save the most money this Black Friday or even what goods you should be shopping for, this little cheat sheet of information might prove useful for you.

According to our friends at WalletHub who analyze all sorts of data in an effort to tell you what kind of deals you should be looking out for, they say the top 5 deals you should be shopping for on Black Friday are:

5.) Computers and phones

2 iphone 15s against a black background. one phone is faced up, the other is flipped over. Photo by Mockup Free on Unsplash loading...

If you've been holding out on buying the new iPhone 15, now's the time to go get. Computers and phones are responsible for 22% of the best deals you'll find on any products this year.

4.) Toys

Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, and Donald legos placed on lego Disney castle Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash loading...

Parents will be happy to hear that, yes, if you shop on Friday for the kiddos, you WILL save some money. 26% of Black Friday deals account for cost savings on toys.

3.) Appliances

Kitchen with dark and stainless steel appliances Photo by olive Bauers on Unsplash loading...

Appliances make up 28% of the best discounts you can take advantage of this year.

2.) Apparel and Accessories

Gray shirt, light-wash jeans, an orange knitted beanie, and watch all laid on bed with two yellow tulips on top. Photo by Angela Bailey on Unsplash loading...

Clothes, shoes, costume jewelry, headbands, socks, etc. Definitely be on the lookout for deals on those items this Friday. They make up 32% of the best deals.

And finally, the BEST deals you'll find are on

1.) Consumer Packaged Goods

Mountain of groceries raised for charity food hamper drive Photo by Nico Smit on Unsplash loading...

Everything from food, toiletries, and other household items will be discounted, too, this week. Funny though, people tend to forget about them because they're too busy looking for laptops or big-screen TVs. They make up 40% of discounted items on Black Friday. There's a LOT of deals, so keep your eyes peeled.

Here in South Jersey, the stores you should be heading to this year are Macy's, JCPenney, and Best Buy. You can check out the complete list HERE.

Source: WalletHub.com

