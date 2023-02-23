5 Exciting Things at Six Flags Great Adventure This Spring in Jackson, NJ

SUMMER is coming and spring will be here before we know it. it's a great time to visit one of our favorite places in Ocean County, Six Flags Great Adventure.

Six Flags Great Adventure has made some great improvements in my opinion for another spectacular year at the park last year. Yes, Medusa is back.

Two of my favorite rides at Six Flags are Skull Mountain and The Dark Knight, both indoor roller coasters. The very first roller coaster my daughter was ever on was Skull Mountain, so it will always have those good feelings for me.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media Sue Moll, Townsquare Media loading...

It's funny we did a Shawn & Sue poll and Skull Mountain won as your favorite indoor roller coaster against The Dark Knight. Skull Mountain is the "big winner". My husband loves Skull Mountain, he'd always choose this one. My daughter would choose The Dark Knight. Several of her friends love Skull Mountain more. Skull Mountain seems like a regular coaster compared to a wild mouse roller coaster in The Dark Knight. Then of course that loud horn at the end of The Dark Knight always gets me all the time. I know it's there but it still gets me to this day. But, of course, there is more than just those two fabulous coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ is getting ready to once again to kick off a thrilling season. The Wild Safari will be a drive-thru again this year, I just love this.

5 exciting things coming up at Six Flags Great Adventure in the next couple of weeks and months:

#1 - Spring Break - Six Flags Great Adventure is open April 1st, 2023 - April 16th, 2023 for Spring Break

#2 - Physics Day - Bring the classroom to Physics Day at Six Flags on April 28th, 2023

#3 - Dance Fest - Local dance companies bring their best dancing shoes to Six Flags in the Six Flags Theater on May 7th, 2023

#4 - Grad Night - June 9th, Graduates of the 2023 class, this day is dedicated to you at Six Flags Great Adventure

#5 - Summer Vibes Festival - as we get ready for this summer, the Summer Vibes Festival is pretty cool to experience July 8th, 2023 - August 12th, 2023

For more information on all of the upcoming events at Six Flags Great Adventure click here.

Summer Vibes Festival 2022 at Six Flags Great Adventure It's the Summer Vibes Festival at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey