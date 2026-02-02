Did Punxsutawney Phil really predict six more weeks of winter for New Jersey?

Punxsutawney Phil emerged from Gobbler’s Knob on February 2 and saw his shadow, officially “predicting” six more weeks of winter. Boo, indeed.

For anyone in New Jersey already tired of gray skies, cold mornings, and scraping ice off the windshield, that forecast probably felt like a personal attack. But before we spiral... does Phil’s prediction actually mean New Jersey is stuck in winter mode for another month and a half?

Short answer: probably not.

Groundhog Day Is Tradition, Not Meteorology

Groundhog Day is one of those quirky traditions we all secretly love, even if we pretend not to. Every year, thousands gather in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to see whether Phil spots his shadow.

But here’s the reality check: Punxsutawney Phil is not a meteorologist. His forecast isn’t based on weather models, satellite data, or long-range climate trends. It’s based on folklore that dates back more than a century.

Seeing a shadow is supposed to mean six more weeks of winter. No shadow means we can expect an early spring. It's a fun tradition, but it's not exactly based on science.

History Shows Punxsutawney Phil Isn't Very Accurate

If Phil the Groundhog were a weather app, you'd probably delete him.

According to data tracked by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Punxsutawney Phil’s accuracy rate hovers around 35%. Some analyses put his success rate closer to 30% over the past decade, especially when comparing February and March temperatures. In other words, flipping a coin would give you better odds.

Phil also doesn’t do particularly well when compared to other forecasting mascots. Staten Island Chuck, for example, has historically ranked much higher in accuracy, and he's a lot closer to New Jersey, too.

Statistically speaking, Phil predicting six more weeks of winter doesn’t mean much at all for actual NJ weather.

What Meteorologists Think The Rest Of Winter Looks Like In NJ

Unlike groundhogs, meteorologists use real data. Current regional forecasts suggest New Jersey’s weather will follow a familiar pattern: fluctuating temperatures, a few cold blasts, and gradual warming as spring actually approaches.

Sure, there may still be winter moments ahead, but the good news is long-term predictions do not support nonstop “arctic misery” through mid-March.

Translation: keep the coat, but don’t cancel spring just yet.

Punxsutawney Phil may say six more weeks of winter, but New Jersey weather doesn’t answer to a groundhog. Spring is still coming. We just hope it hurries it up a bit.

