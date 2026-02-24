If you’ve lived in South Jersey long enough, you know winter can either be “meh” or straight-up disrespectful. After Winter Storm Hernando decided to drop a full-blown snow bomb on New Jersey, I think we can all agree… we’re done.

I’m ready for winter to be over.

Between snow totals rivaling the legendary Blizzard of ’96 and temperatures that make you question why you don’t live somewhere south of the Mason-Dixon Line, it’s safe to say it’s been a lot. This kind of winter makes your back hurt just looking at the driveway.

South Jersey Is So Over Winter

We’re about a month away from spring, and honestly? That countdown feels personal. A new survey found 33% of adults say spring is their favorite season. Another 29% are just holding out for summer. Only 6% actually prefer winter.

Six percent. Who are you people??

Here in NJ, though, it’s deeper than favorite seasons. Spring isn’t just about warmer temps. I have a theory that it’s more about relief. It’s that first 55-degree day when everyone’s suddenly outside in hoodies like we’ve been freed from seasonal prison. The snow piles melt. The shore towns wake up. The group chats start planning beach trips again.

Spring In NJ Just Hits Different

For a lot of us, especially people juggling work, kids, side hustles, and everything in between, winter feels heavier than it used to. The gray skies. The early sunsets. The constant salt crust on your car. Mine needs a wash SO badly.

Spring? That’s the reset button.

Longer days with more sunlight, Phillies baseball, keeping the windows open, that iced coffee of the season that you enjoy in 60+ degrees that just tastes better, that’s pure happiness right there.

If winter’s got you annoyed right now, hang in there. The New Jersey thaw is coming. When it does, you already know I’ll be stepping outside like I survived something.

This year, it REALLY feels like we did. Some people say, though, spring in NJ isn't all sunshine and roses...

