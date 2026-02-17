If you’ve lived in South Jersey long enough, you know the weather emotional rollercoaster. January drags us through the icy trenches, and just when we’ve accepted our fate as pale, blanket-wrapped hermits… boom. A random 50-degree day shows up like it’s doing us a favor.

It’s the ultimate tease.

After weeks of dealing with Old Man Winter here in South Jersey, we’re suddenly staring at temps creeping toward 50. And for a split second, you can almost feel spring breathing down our necks. The group chats start buzzing. People crack open windows. Someone inevitably says, “It smells like spring.”

Then… reality. We all know what comes next. Another cold snap. Another week of gray skies at 4:45 p.m. Cue 10 minutes of hysterical tears.

That Fake Spring Feeling Hits Different At The Shore

I swear seasonal depression hits harder since moving closer to the beach. When you live this close to the water, you know what you’re missing. The bayside happy hours. The dockside restaurants. The golden-hour glow that makes everything feel lighter and the selfies look breathtaking.

Once temps dip below 60, it’s like someone collectively canceled our serotonin.

We’re counting down the days until we can stay outside past 7:30 p.m., feel the sun on our faces, and remember who we are again. There’s something about winter near the beach that feels longer than everywhere else.

Are We Finally Turning The Corner?

The one saving grace of winter in South Jersey is that stretch when it starts getting warmer every single day. You can feel the shift. You can sense it coming.

Are we there yet? Who knows.

But that random springlike, almost-summer day is coming. When it does, it’ll be the reminder we all need: brighter days are ahead.

Counting Down To Beach Bar Season

Personally? I’m counting the minutes until I’m sipping a cocktail with sand under my feet at Bally’s Beach Bar. Because once that first true warm day hits, spring won’t be far behind. Once the warm weather starts creeping back in, everyone's moods improve tenfold, people love to live here again, and South Jersey FINALLY feels like home.

There are plenty of people, however, who'd LOVE to skip spring and go RIGHT to summer, if they could.

