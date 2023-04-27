5 Game Changers Coming to Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City, New Jersey is about to get hopping this year. Some very exciting game-changers are on the horizon.

Here we go Atlantic City, it's your time to shine!

These are the game changers:

1. Summer

Summer is back in Atlantic City! For the first time since COVID, Atlantic City is open, totally maskless, and ready to go! Great weather does great things for Atlantic City in the summer. Let's keep our fingers crossed that Mother Nature cooperates!

2. Water Park

After years of empty promises about water parks being built in Atlantic City, one water park is finally coming through.

Our friend Joey Contino from Wildwood Video Archive takes a look at where the project is at this time. Make no mistake - this is going to be huge!

3. Dave and Busters

"More family-friendly stuff." That's always been the knock on Atlantic City. With Dave and Buster's scheduled to open later this year, there will be TWO real destinations for families. (Dave and Busters and the new waterpark.) Click here for an update on the project.

4. Music Festivals

Remember when there was no music on the beach? Atlantic City is bringing it this summer with several events this summer, on and off the beach. One of the biggest events will be the 2nd annual TidalWave Music Fest in August. Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, and Brooks and Dunn are the headliners for this three-day event.

5. Airshow

Once again, hundreds of thousands will line the Atlantic City beach and boardwalk for a spectacular event. Mark down the date for the Atlantic City Airshow: August 16, 2023.

It's shaping up to be a big summer for Atlantic City!

