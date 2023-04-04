Back in late September, my colleague Eddie Davis from Lite 96.9 wrote about Dave and Busters coming to Atlantic City.

I can confirm that Dave and Busters requested approval for land use in the city and it appears we now might know where and when they are looking to open.

We also know, Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City project.

According to reports Dave and Busters will be taking over the old 40/40 Club at the Tanger Outlets at 2120 Atlantic Avenue and is hoping to open their doors on Oct 16th, 2023.

They are looking to obtain a liquor license for the new location.

The arcade and sports bar has 152 locations, including two in Philadelphia, one in King of Prussia, and one at the Gloucester Premium Outlets in Blackwood.

The big question will be, can Atlantic City support two major arcades during the offseason? The Luck Snake Arcade and Sports Bar opened May 15 of 2021 at the Showboat with tons of arcade games, go-karts and will soon have an indoor water park on the property.

Jay-Z was the owner of the former 40/40 Club from 2005-2012.