5 of the best Apple Picking Farms this Fall in NJ Close By

I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking.

These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast.

Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date where we all go apple picking together. It's a fun day of laughing, picking apples, and maybe even taking a nibble here and there for delicious New Jersey apples. We go to Battleview Orchards in Freehold. It's huge, there's so much room for apple picking, but get ready to walk. It's a great day out with the family.

Battleview Orchards, located at 91 Wemrock Road in Freehold, has a great farm store and hopefully you'll grab a cup of their apple cider after a couple of hours of apple picking, it is delicious.

Apple picking is the perfect fall activity. There were so many apple picking farms that you chose as your favorite. Battleview was a favorite through our 92.7 WOBM App and email along with Johnson's Corner Farm, Eastmont, and more.

If you've never been apple picking, there are tons of different apple trees to choose from. When I first started going, I was overwhelmed. There are so many apples, I didn't even realize there were so many different types of apples. Red, green, yellow, sweet, tart, apples for cooking, and more. Rows and rows of apples. I do love tasting while searching for the perfect apples. And, what great pictures we always take when we're there together with friends.

5 Awesome Apple Picking Places in New Jersey