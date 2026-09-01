After Nearly Two Years, Sip-A-Latte’s Galloway Storefront Dream Is Over

After Nearly Two Years, Sip-A-Latte’s Galloway Storefront Dream Is Over

Photo by Caglar Araz on Unsplash

This one genuinely makes me so sad.

One of Atlantic County’s most popular coffee trucks, Sip A Latte, was supposed to finally be opening its own storefront in Galloway. But after nearly two years of waiting and planning, that dream is officially over.

Sip A Latte announced that it will not be opening the Galloway Township storefront originally announced in 2024, with the business saying that chapter has come to an end. Local reporting also confirms the brick-and-mortar location will not be moving forward.

I Will Literally Hunt Down This Coffee Truck

I’m SO heartbroken for them.

I hunt down that coffee truck as often as I can get. I’ve had them outside Bob’s Garden Center on the Black Horse Pike, at festivals throughout Atlantic County and so many other places. Every single time, the drinks are delicious.

Their drinks are also so pretty and aesthetic, but they actually taste good—which, if you’re a coffee person, you know is harder to find these days.

I Feel So Bad Because I Know How Much This Shop Meant to Them

I can’t lie, I feel terrible because I know how much of a dream it was for them to finally have their own shop. After building such a loyal following with a mobile coffee business, having a permanent place for people to visit had to feel huge.

Sip A Latte will continue operating as a mobile specialty coffee business around Atlantic County and the surrounding area.

And I will forever support them, no matter how they choose to set up shop.

I’m just really hoping this isn’t the end of the storefront dream forever. Because if anyone deserves to have their own coffee shop one day, it’s them.

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit

New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Filed Under: Coffee, Galloway Township, South Jersey Trending
Categories: AC, Community, Food, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

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