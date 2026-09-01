This one genuinely makes me so sad.

One of Atlantic County’s most popular coffee trucks, Sip A Latte, was supposed to finally be opening its own storefront in Galloway. But after nearly two years of waiting and planning, that dream is officially over.

Sip A Latte announced that it will not be opening the Galloway Township storefront originally announced in 2024, with the business saying that chapter has come to an end. Local reporting also confirms the brick-and-mortar location will not be moving forward.

I Will Literally Hunt Down This Coffee Truck

I’m SO heartbroken for them.

I hunt down that coffee truck as often as I can get. I’ve had them outside Bob’s Garden Center on the Black Horse Pike, at festivals throughout Atlantic County and so many other places. Every single time, the drinks are delicious.

Their drinks are also so pretty and aesthetic, but they actually taste good—which, if you’re a coffee person, you know is harder to find these days.

I Feel So Bad Because I Know How Much This Shop Meant to Them

I can’t lie, I feel terrible because I know how much of a dream it was for them to finally have their own shop. After building such a loyal following with a mobile coffee business, having a permanent place for people to visit had to feel huge.

Sip A Latte will continue operating as a mobile specialty coffee business around Atlantic County and the surrounding area.

And I will forever support them, no matter how they choose to set up shop.

I’m just really hoping this isn’t the end of the storefront dream forever. Because if anyone deserves to have their own coffee shop one day, it’s them.

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt