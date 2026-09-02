Okay, South Jersey. We need to settle something.

Is it sauce or is it gravy?

Of course, I’m talking about the tomato goodness you put on top of spaghetti, layer into lasagna and absolutely smother all over a good chicken Parmesan.

If you grew up around here, you already know this isn’t just a random question. People have opinions.

Does Meat Turn Sauce Into Gravy?

For some South Jersey families, it’s pretty simple: if there’s meat in it, it’s gravy.

Meatballs? Gravy.

Sausage? Gravy.

A giant pot simmering all Sunday afternoon with enough meat to feed your entire extended family? Definitely gravy.

But if there’s no meat in the pot, those same people will call it sauce.

Then there’s the other side of this debate: the people who insist it is sauce no matter what.

Ground beef or crushed meatball can be swimming around in there, sausage can be floating around, and they still aren't calling it gravy.

I Know Which Side I’m On

Personally, I’m Team Gravy-When-There’s-Meat.

It just makes sense to me.

I know plenty of people throughout South Jersey who would completely disagree, and honestly, I don't expect my humble opinion to change anyone’s mind on Italian food.

One Thing We Should All Agree On

No matter what you call it, whether you make it completely from scratch or start with a jar from the store, you better be doctoring it up with your own ingredients.

Extra garlic. Your favorite seasonings. Maybe fresh herbs. Everyone has their own little secret that makes it taste like home.

So, is it sauce or gravy? And does the meat actually change the name?

16 Much-Loved Italian Restaurants in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis