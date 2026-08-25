I’m a Gloucester County transplant who’s been living in Atlantic County for a few years now, and ShopRite is still one of those stores I find myself going back to.

It just isn’t always the most convenient option anymore.

These days, Acme, Walmart and Aldi usually win because they’re closer. But when I do make the trip to ShopRite, I especially like the Galloway location.

That’s why I have mixed feelings about its upcoming makeover.

A Bigger ShopRite Sounds Great… Right?

The new Galloway ShopRite is expected to be an 86,000-square-foot store at 501 East Jimmie Leeds Road, about a quarter-mile from the current location. The existing store is expected to eventually be repurposed for medical offices and an urgent care center.

On paper, I’m all for it.

More space could mean more products, more selection and hopefully a better overall shopping experience. Honestly, who doesn’t want more grocery options?

But there’s one thing I really hope the expansion doesn’t make worse: the crowds.

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Please Don’t Make the Parking Situation Worse

Nobody likes an insanely crowded grocery store parking lot. Nobody wants to spend half their shopping trip hunting for a parking space or standing in a checkout line that barely moves.

That’s my biggest question about the new ShopRite.

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I completely understand why Galloway needs a larger store. I just hope “bigger” actually means better; not bigger crowds, longer lines and a parking lot that makes you question why you left the house.

For now, I’m cautiously optimistic. Give us the extra selection. Give us the bigger store. Just please make getting in and out of it reasonably painless.

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