54-year-old Pedestrian Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Late Monday Night

54-year-old Pedestrian Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Late Monday Night

Evgen_Prozhyrko/thinkStock

Officials in Vineland say a man from Ancora was killed late Monday night while walking along Delsea Drive.

The accident happened just after 11:30 PM at the intersection with College Drive.

A preliminary investigation by the Vineland Police Department determined Devon C. Baker of Vineland was driving northbound on South Delsea Drive when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, 54-year-old Michael Gendusa, who was in her lane of travel.

Gendusa died from his injuries at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Police did not indicate why Gendusa was in the roadway.

The investigation continues and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact Vineland Police at (856) 691-4111.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey

Filed Under: Ancora, Cumberland County, Cumberland County NJ News, Vineland, Vineland NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3