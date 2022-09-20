Officials in Vineland say a man from Ancora was killed late Monday night while walking along Delsea Drive.

The accident happened just after 11:30 PM at the intersection with College Drive.

A preliminary investigation by the Vineland Police Department determined Devon C. Baker of Vineland was driving northbound on South Delsea Drive when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, 54-year-old Michael Gendusa, who was in her lane of travel.

Gendusa died from his injuries at the scene.

Police did not indicate why Gendusa was in the roadway.

The investigation continues and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact Vineland Police at (856) 691-4111.

