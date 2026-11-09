Sometimes you can't win them all - but, you can win some.

Someone in Bergen County played Powerball last week and won the big jackpot of $847 million! Someone in Cumberland County also won in Powerball - just not the big prize.

READ MORE: Bigfoot Spotted Near New Gretna, New Jersey

READ MORE: Friends Come to the Aid of Local Nurse Battling Cancer

Google Maps Google Maps

Vineland, New Jersey Lottery Player Wins $50,000

New Jersey Lottery officials say a player who bought a Powerball ticket in Vineland last week cleaned up with a nice prize.

The Powerball ticket - worth $50,000 was purchased at Vineland Discount Liquors, on South Delsea Drive in Vineland.

The winner hit four out of five numbers, plus the Powerball.

Now comes the difficult part - if the Vineland player had hit that 5th number, they would have been sharing the $847 million jackpot with the other winner from New Jersey. Gulp!

We don't know if the VIneland winner has yet come forward to claim his or her prize.

Talaj Talaj

Big Jackpot Still Up For Grabs

As of this writing, there's still a very large lottery jackpot up for grabs.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $529 million, with the next drawing coming up Tuesday night.

Good Luck, New Jersey!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

Insane! The Top 10 Biggest Lottery Wins For People In New Jersey