Jonathan Candelaria-Torres pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a January 5th incident in Atlantic City

He allegedly jumped into the driver's seat while an officer was inside, accelerated, and intentionally crashed

A plea agreement calls for eight years in state prison

Mays Landing, N.J. — A Cumberland County man has pleaded guilty to a series of charges stemming from a January incident in which he jumped into the driver's seat of a car with an Atlantic City police officer still inside, sped away, and intentionally crashed the vehicle while also carrying a loaded handgun in a satchel.

27-year-old Jonathan Candelaria-Torres entered his plea Thursday to charges of second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, second-degree eluding, and third-degree aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

An agreement calls for eight years in state prison with a five-year parole ineligibility period.

What Happened

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, on January 5th, Atlantic City Police were investigating a vehicle at Florida and Pacific Avenues for a possible narcotics offense.

Florida and Pacific Avenues in Atlantic City, NJ - Photo: Google Maps Florida and Pacific Avenues in Atlantic City, NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Both the driver and passenger were ordered out; Candelaria-Torres, in the front passenger seat, refused.

A K-9 was called for an open-air sniff and indicated the presence of narcotics. When Candelaria-Torres again refused to exit, an officer entered the vehicle to remove him.

At that point, Candelaria-Torres jumped over the center console into the driver's seat and accelerated at high speed with the officer still inside.

As the officer attempted to gain control of the vehicle, Candelaria-Torres intentionally crashed it on South Indiana Avenue. He then got out and ran northbound on foot before being apprehended minutes later.

A search following his arrest turned up a loaded handgun inside his satchel.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 12th.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com