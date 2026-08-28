"All the lonely people, where do they all come from?

All the lonely people, where do they belong?" ~ The Beatles - Eleanor Rigby.

We have found out that they apparently come from Cumberland and Salem counties. At least here in South Jersey.

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Photo by Keenan Constance on Unsplash Photo by Keenan Constance on Unsplash

Study Finds a Lot of Lonely People in Cumberland and Salem Counties

There's a new study out - from Mood.com - that took a look at loneliness in New Jersey. The study ranked all 21 counties based on adults who say they feel lonely.

Passaic County is the loneliest county in New Jersey, with 37.6% of adults saying they feel lonely.

Cumberland and Salem Counties are ranked 3rd and 4th loneliest in the state, with each reporting that 35.4% of their adults feeling lonely.

According to the study, Cumberland County has 27.1% of adults without any kind of social support, and Salem County registering 25% of adults without social support.

Photo by M. on Unsplash Photo by M. on Unsplash

Help For the Lonely

According to the website Crisis Text Line, there are several ways to help people who feel lonely.

They say be a friend to that lonely person. Talking and listening to them goes a long way. They also say to be honest and connect with empathy.

If you or someone feels lonely, text CONNECT to 74174. It's a free service, and they offer confidential mental health support.

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