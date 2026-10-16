They're called off-road vehicles for a reason: You're supposed to ride them not-on-the-road.

If you do ride them on the road, and the police try to stop you, and you run - well, then get ready for some real trouble coming your way.

That's the short story of what happened in the City of Vineland. The long part of the story is coming up.

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Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

Two Arrested in Vineland, New Jersey After Running From Police

Vineland Police have arrested two people on a number of charges following a number of instances where the pair got away from pursuing police officers.

Police say they've arrested and charged Jorden Vega, 19, and Ramon Rosado, 19, both of Vineland. They both are charged with riding off-road dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets, and with eluding police.

In addition to both receiving a number of motor vehicle citations, Vega was charged with three counts of eluding, and Rosado was charged with one count of eluding.

Both teens were released from custody and must appear in court.

Vineland Police Department - Photo: TSM Illustration Vineland Police Department - Photo: TSM Illustration

Investigation Led to the Arrests

Vineland Police say they received help from the Cumberland County Tactical Response Team in the arrests and investigation.

The investigation was quite extensive, and police are continuing to ask for residents' help in curbing the problem of people riding off-road vehicles on city streets, and in neighborhoods:

"These riders continue to pose a significant threat to the safety and quality of life of our residents.This successful investigation would not have been possible without the assistance of our community. The Vineland Police Department sincerely thanks the many concerned citizens who have continued to provide valuable information regarding illegal off-road vehicle activity."

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department

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