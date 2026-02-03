Nothing like walking into the grocery store to buy milk, eggs, and bread, and walking about with a cool $50,000!

It happened to one lucky shopper in Cape May Court House last week.

Big Lottery Prize Hit in Cape May Court House

New Jersey Lottery officials say there was a nice-size lottery purchase in Cape May County last week.

On January 27th, a player purchased a $250,000 Crossword Scratch-Off ticket for $5 and won $50,000! Woohoo!

The winning ticket was sold at the ACME on Court House South Dennis Road.

It's not known if the purchaser has come forward. Actually, it's not known if the person who bought the ticket even knows they won - perhaps they haven't scratched it off yet.

(The lottery knows when winning tickets are purchased, as they can track individual tickets with bar codes, or some such things.)

Current Lottery Prizes Are Growing

Right now, a couple of the lottery's big daily game prizes are growing. The Powerball Jackpot stands at $80 Million, while the Mega Millions is at $323 Million.

