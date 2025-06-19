If you're driving through the Holly City, where in New Jersey are you? Any idea?

It's not the Holy City, it's the Holly City.

The answer? Millville! At one time, a resident planted over 4,000 holly trees in the city. (For the record, I've been to Millville dozens of times and never noticed any holly anywhere..)

Quiz: Do you know these 15 New Jersey cities and towns?

We'll provide the answers below to these nicknames and slogans.

1. America's Playground

2. The Blueberry Capital of the World

3. The Dark City

4. The Venice of New Jersey

5. An Island You'll Love for Life

6. Denver of the East

7. Birthplace of the Motion Picture Industry

8. Mile Square City

9. Silk City

10. Cooler By a Mile

11. America's Greatest Family Resort

12. The Small Town with a Big Heart

13. Gateway to the Shore

14. The Nation's Oldest Seaside Resort

Answers

1. Atlantic City has been called America's Playground. Also known as World's Favorite Playground, or AC.

2. Hammonton is the Blueberry Capital of the World. Yes, there are blueberries everywhere!

3. Asbury Park was nicknamed the Dark City thanks to frequent blackouts in the city in the 1960s.

4. The Venice of New Jersey is Cranford.

5. Brigantine is An Island You'll Love for Life.

6. Denver of the East is Caldwell. It's a nickname that goes back to the 1850s.

7. Fort Lee is the Birthplace of the Motion Picture Industry. Of course, Hollywood quickly became the place where movies were made.

8. The Mile Square City is Hoboken. The problem is that it's 1.25 miles square. That doesn't slide off the tongue the same way.

9. Patterson is called Silk City, thanks to the silk factories that were common in the 19th century.

10. Cooler by a Mile is Avalon's slogan.

11. Ocean City is known as America's Greatest Family Resort. Fun fact: the city is dry - no alcohol sales. (Well, maybe the fact isn't that fun....)

12. Pitman is the Small Town with a Big Heart. It says so on a sign.:)

13. Gateway to the Shore. (I've been coming to work in Northfield for 27 years and never knew this - until I saw the sign.)

14. Cape May is known as The Nation's Oldest Seaside Resort. Also, Queen of the Seaside Resorts.

SOURCE: MontclairGirl.com and Wikipedia.

