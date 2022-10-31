A "hole-in-the-wall" is often used as a term of endearment when it comes to restaurants and bars.

It's a place that generally puts more money into its food and drink products than it does on its appearances and has the locals coming out time and time again.

NJ.com writer Peter Genovese, recently ranked the 50 best "hole-in-the-wall" places in New Jersey, with seven local spots making the list, which was ranked in no particular order.

There are places that may not look like much from the outside or even on the inside, but serve up some of the best food in our area.

*Note: The list was done in alphabetical order

First up in Atlantic City, which had three spots make the Top 50 list.

Pancho’s Mexican Taqueria, Atlantic City

The tacos al pastor, on homemade tortillas, may be the best I’ve had anywhere in New Jersey. Simply made, and simply great.

Pancho Mexican Taqueria is located next to The White House Sub Shop at 2303 Arctic Ave.

Bill’s Gyro and Souvlaki, Atlantic City

The chicken souvlaki is a standout; the Greek salad is better than most any Greek diner’s version. Is this fancy Greek food, or a fancy restaurant? Absolutely not. But it’s solid, and the atmosphere can’t be beat.

You have probably walked past Bill's Gyro thousands of times, at 1607 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Rincon Catracho, Atlantic City

Rincon Catracho is a small if not cramped Honduran eatery with down-home dishes.

If you're looking for great authentic Honduran food, check out Rincon Catacho at 2801 Arctic Ave in Atlantic City.

Next up, down in Cape May is Hot Dog Tommy's, which is the only spot in Cape May to make the list.

Hot Dog Tommy’s, Cape May

Hot Dog Tommy’s really is a hole-in-the-wall. You order at the window of the vest-pocket stand, and take your hot dog elsewhere; there’s no seating.

Hot Dog Tommy's is down in Cape May at 319 Beach Ave.

Out in Millville is Bims Pizza, which has been a spot in the Holly City since 1972.

Bims Pizza, Millville

The pizza is perfectly fine, the charm of this place is its small-town, charmingly divey atmosphere.

To check out Bims Pizza, head to 618 E Main St in Millville.

Down on the boardwalk in Ocean City is Crunchick'n, a Korean fusion place

Crunchick’n, Ocean City

The cheesesteak, made with with bulgogi (beef), sauteed vegetables, provolone and cilantro. Unfortunately, it’s no longer on the menu, but the Korean fried chicken wings are stellar.

Check out Crunchick'n, which features Korean fusion plates such as wings and kimchi cheese fries, on the boardwalk in Ocean City at 1136 Boardwalk.

In Somers Point is another local's favorite, The Clam Car, or Smitty's as it's known to the locals.

The Clam Bar (Smitty’s), Somers Point

My favorite thing here: the grouper burger. The Clam Bar’s future is up in air; the property was put on the market last year.

Smitty's, which announced it will be returning next summer for its 50th summer at the shore, is located at 910 Bay Ave.

These are seven good spots, what are some of your favorite "hole-in-the-wall" joints in our area?