Cape May County residents are being warned about a phone scam that’s catching people off guard, and in some cases, costing them money.

Officials say scammers are posing as members of the Sheriff’s Office and using threats of arrest to pressure victims into paying fake fines immediately.

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The Call That’s Fooling People

The scam starts with a phone call that looks official. The caller claims you missed a court date or owe fines and says a warrant will be issued if you don’t pay right away.

It’s designed to create panic and it works.

READ MORE: Nominations Are Now Open For The 2026 First Responder Of The Year Award

Victims are told to pay using gift cards, wire transfers, or prepaid debit cards. They are methods that are nearly impossible to trace or recover.

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The Truth Behind The Threats

Here’s what you need to know: law enforcement will never call you demanding payment or threaten arrest over the phone.

READ MORE: Fake Police Calls Reported In Ventnor

They also won’t ask for money through gift cards or similar payment methods. Ever.

If you get a call like this, it’s not real.

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What You Should Do Immediately

If you receive one of these calls:

- Hang up right away

- Do not share personal or financial information

- Warn family and friends, especially older relatives.

If you think you may have been targeted or already sent money, contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

Staying alert and spreading the word can help stop these scams before more people fall victim.

Six Missing Persons from Cape May County, NJ If you have any information on these missing persons, contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman