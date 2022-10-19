82-Year Old Ocean County Man With Cognitive Disability Missing

82-Year Old Ocean County Man With Cognitive Disability Missing

Leslie Shaffer/Barnegat Police photo/Facebook

Police are asking for your help finding an 82-year-old lower Ocean County man who has been missing since 4:15 pm Tuesday.

Barnegat Police are looking for Leslie Shaffer, who is described as 6" 1', 162 pounds and possibly wearing a gray sweatsuit.

Shaffer was last seen at approximately 4:15 pm and may be in the area of Cloverdale Park or Nautilus Drive in Barnegat. He is believed to be on foot and not driving a vehicle.

As of 4:30 am Wednesday, police confirmed that Mr. Shaffer was still missing. With temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning, it is very important that he is found as soon as possible.

Police say Leslie suffers from cognitive impairment. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barnegat Township Police Department at 609-698-5000.

