Calling all wizards, witches, and warlocks, a fantastic night of magic and fun is coming to Monmouth County, New Jersey. The House of Independents, in Asbury Park, announced they are hosting "Wizardfest" and you can come for a magical night coming up soon.

It's no surprise a night of magic and fun like "Wizardfest" is popular. According to Harry Potter 20 Years of Magic "More than 500 million copies of the Harry Potter books have sold worldwide; more than 180 million copies have sold in the U.S. alone." That shows just how popular an event like "Wizardfest" and others have become. People love the fun of a "wizardly" world like Harry Potter.

"If all the Harry Potter books ever sold were placed end to end, they would go around the equator over 16 times."

Well, a fun night for wizards, witches, and warlocks is coming to Asbury Park on Sunday, February 5th at the House of Independents. Doors will open at 6 pm. According to the House of Independents' Instagram, Join them for a night of trivia, costume contests, magical drink specials, and more. Muggles and Wizards are welcome.

So grab your Harry Potter gear and your wand and head to Asbury Park Sunday, February 5th. Get your tickets today and have a magical night. Be sure to cast a spell of good vibes for the night and enjoy.

"House of Independents brings Asbury Park’s ever-growing community of creative thinkers a venue that reflects their originality and versatility. The House supports a wide spectrum of uses, with convertible attributes such as its retractable seating system and movable stages. The stadium-style seats can be implemented for theatre productions, movie premieres, conferences and more, or they can be hidden away to open floor space for events such as weddings, concerts, and fundraisers."

