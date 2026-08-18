Cape May Could Actually Become A Hallmark Christmas Movie Town

Cape May already looks like a Hallmark Christmas movie. Now, the Victorian seaside town could actually become the setting for one.

Cape May is a finalist in Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Town contest, putting one of New Jersey’s most beloved holiday destinations in the running for a starring role on the Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark describes Cape May as a “grand Victorian seaside resort” that feels like a “living Christmas card.” And if you’ve ever visited during the holidays, it’s easy to see why.

Historic Victorian homes, decorated storefronts, twinkling lights and a festive downtown give Cape May plenty of movie-ready charm.

Here’s How Cape May Could Get a Hallmark Movie

The winning town in Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Town contest will serve as a filming location for a future Hallmark movie.

That means Cape May could soon go from being a popular Christmas getaway to becoming the backdrop for a holiday romance, complete with decorated streets, cozy shops and, of course, plenty of Christmas magic.

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Cape May needs some help from its fans.

Voting is open through September 4, and supporters can vote daily through Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Towns contest website.

Vote for Cape May Before September 4

If you’ve ever spent Christmas in Cape May, or have always wanted to, this is a pretty fun reason to show the town some love.

A few daily clicks could help bring a Hallmark movie to the Jersey Shore. And honestly, Cape May might be one of the few places that wouldn’t need much movie magic to look the part.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt