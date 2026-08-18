NJ Police Are Cracking Down On Impaired Driving Before Summer Ends

There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy, but New Jersey drivers are getting an important reminder before heading out for their next night on the town.

The New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety is joining law enforcement agencies across the country for an end-of-summer impaired-driving enforcement campaign.

The goal is straightforward: keep impaired drivers off New Jersey roads and prevent crashes, injuries and deaths. Impaired driving remains one of the state’s highway-safety priorities.

Middle Township Police even announced in Facebook.

Drinking? Make a Plan Before You Go

The final weeks of summer bring beach weekends, concerts, backyard parties, weddings and one last round of nights out before fall routines take over.

If alcohol or drugs are part of your plans, figure out the ride home before the night begins.

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Designate a sober driver. Use a ride share. Take public transportation. Or stay where you are.

If a friend who has been drinking reaches for their keys, don’t be afraid to step in. Nobody should be driving under any influence.

New Jersey takes impaired driving seriously, with penalties that can include fines, license suspension, community service and, depending on the offense, jail time.

One Last Summer Night Shouldn’t End This Way

Nobody wants a fun summer night to end with a crash or a phone call that changes a family forever.

So enjoy the final stretch of summer. Just make sure whoever gets behind the wheel is sober, alert and ready to drive.

A little planning before the party can make a huge difference when it’s time to head home.

9 Activities Police in NJ Consider Distracted Driving April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month in New Jersey, part of the National Highway Transportation Safety Board's 'UDrive. UText. UPay.' campaign. But being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca