A police officer in Absecon, who was operating an automated license plate reader, is being credited with arresting two people who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

And that stolen vehicle was only one of their problems.

The Absecon Police Department says during the early morning hours of Friday, August 19th, an officer on the White Horse Pike was alerted to a stolen vehicle from Trenton.

According to authorities,

After making contact with the occupants, the driver Jordan Eaddy of Philadelphia, PA, and the passenger Amani Abdullah of Somers Point, NJ, were detained and found to be in possession of over two hundred wax folds of heroin.

18-year-old Amani Abdullah was charged with hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

31-year-old Jordan Eaddy was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

Both were released on a summons pending their appearance in the Atlantic County Superior Court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

