Somers Point Influencer Shows How to Pick Rich Islanders’ Trash

Anyone can label themselves as an "influencer." A lot of people do.

"Successful influencer" is another thing altogether.

To be a successful influencer, you need to have people that actually follow you and watch, listen, or read what you do.

In order to be a successful influencer, you must also be a little unique - and, you have to be a little original.

Meet South Jersey influencer Tucker Upper of Somers Point

I've stumbled into Tucker's world - and, I love this guy!

He's original, smart, unique - and he's got a good idea. (And, he's got a ton of followers!)

He shows people how to many money picking up other people's trash. Specifically, picking up rich people who have big island houses in South Jersey's trash.

"This right here is exactly why I come out here. It's the find of the day. Honestly, I don't really care for it - it's not my cup of tea. I wouldn't put it in my house, but somebody's going to buy it. I can pretty much guarantee it."

Tucker makes videos that show him driving around some of the more affluent parts of South Jersey picking up roadside trash and then, presumably, selling it.

"We still have about half the town, and I do still feel like we're going to find something cool today."

Along the way, in his videos, he dishes out good advice on picking, life advice, and some solid philosophies.

In the video featured below, he also shows off some gear send to him by a company and shows us how to put up a fence.

He even makes a deal with a guy for a scooter, and refunds the guy $50 because he didn't want to overcharge him.

That's some good karma!

Tucker makes an island run along the Jersey Shore

In his most recent video, Tucker takes us with him to do some roadside picking on the islands.

Did I mention I love this guy?

Cheers to you Tucker Upper - for doing things your way!

Tucker is on Facebook, you can find him here.

