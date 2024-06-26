Philly Tour Wins Award for Best Travel Experience in USA

One of the best travel experiences can be found in Philadelphia.

(Actually, a lot of great travel experiences can be found in Philadelphia - but, one of them has received a travel award.)

Best of the Best Things to Do

Our friends at Trip Advisor have developed a list of the Best of the Best Things to Do in the United States, and one experience can be found in Philly!

Trip Advisor says out of 8 million listings, only 25 experiences receive this recognition.

The Dark Philly Night Tour has made the list!

Here are Trip Advisor's comments on the tour: "Explore a surprising side of history with the Dark Philly Adult Night Tour. You'll stroll through must-see historical spots with a humorous, clever, and sassy guide. Uncover unique insights and realistic perspectives of Philadelphia's past with intimate storytelling, adult humor, and intriguing anecdotes."

Sounds fun, right?

Book Your Tour Now

GrimPhilly.com hosts the Dark Philly Adult Tour. The website says the tour can be booked for any night. It starts each evening at 8 and is for "mature audiences only."

Here's a preview of what you'll get:

In addition to this tour, other tours are available - you can check those our here.

SOURCE: TripAdvisor.com and GrimPhilly.com

