Authorities in Burlington County say an 18-year-old man has been charged for, apparently, accidentally fatally shooting his 19-year-old friend early Friday morning.

According to Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw, Jah-son Jones of Pemberton Township has been charged with reckless manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, all in the second degree.

An investigation began after officers with the Maple Shade Police Department were called to the victim’s home in the 300 block of South Coles Avenue at around 3:45 AM.

Upon arrival, it was determined that Nasiah Carson, 19, had been taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by others in the home after the shooting occurred. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police say the shooting appears to have been accidental.

Jones and Carson were playing with a handgun they believed was unloaded when Jones pointed it at Carson and squeezed the trigger. A cartridge was in the chamber, and the firearm discharged, striking the victim.

Jones is being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in superior court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

