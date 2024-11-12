German Shepherd Fighting For Her Life In Maple Shade, NJ, Needs Your Help

If you're a dog mama like me, you might want to brace yourself for this one. The story of Takini, a 9-month-old German Shepherd from Burlington County, really hit me in the feels today.

She was hit by a car this week and is fighting for her life. The impact caused serious injuries — she has trauma, avulsions (which are deep, painful tears in the skin), and burns. After the accident, she was taken to NorthStar Emergency Vets in Maple Shade where they’ve been doing everything they can to save her life. But the road to recovery will be long and expensive.

A rescue group called K9 Basics in Marlton has stepped up to help her, thank goodness. They're working hard to make sure she gets the care she needs, but they can’t do it alone.

Help Save Takini's Life

This is where we come in. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Takini's medical bills, and every donation—no matter how small, can make a huge difference in her recovery. All of the money raised will go directly to NorthStar Vets to pay for her emergency care, surgeries, medications, and treatments.

Takini has already been through so much, and the care she needs is expensive. Without enough funds, there’s a chance she could miss out on the treatments that could save her life. She's still SO young. She's barely gotten to experience life yet. With the right medical care, she has a real shot at surviving this and living a happy, healthy life. She deserves that chance.

No donation is too small. I have so much I have to pay for right now, but even I found a spare $20 to donate to Takini's care. Each dollar helps get her closer to the healing she needs. If everyone pitches in, we can make a real difference for her. She’s counting on us, and together, we can give her the future she deserves. If you can, please consider helping out, sharing the GoFundMe, or spreading the word.

Every little bit helps. Let’s show Takini that she’s not alone. 🐾💙🐾

