2nd Arrest in Connection to Fatal Shooting at Apartment Complex in Maple Shade, NJ

Gregory Berry of Glassboro NJ - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office / TSM Illustration

A man from Glassboro has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Burlington County last year.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 22-year-old Gregory Berry is the second person charged with the death of 32-year-old Ezekiel Sanders, Jr.

He is facing first-degree murder, first-degree murder during the commission of a crime, first-degree robbery, and weapon-related charges.

An investigation began after officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to the Fox Meadow apartment complex on the evening of January 16, 2022, for a report of shots fired.

Sanders, Jr., was found on Gardenia Drive with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Fox Meadow Apartments in Maple Shade NJ - Photo: Google Maps
An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined Sanders had been shot in the arm and the chest.

Berry's co-defendant, 23-year-old Teon Macklin-Goodwine of Clementon, is facing first-degree murder and related charges and is being held in the Burlington County Jail.

Berry was taken into custody this past Thursday at a home in West Deptford. A detention hearing will be held soon in superior court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

