Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help locating a missing 72-year-old "at risk" man who hasn't been seen since Monday.

The Maple Shade Police Department seeks your help finding Thomas Joy, Sr.

Description

72-year-old white male

5' 4"

160 pounds

Wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants, and a blue jacket

Joy was last seen on Monday at the Fox Meadow Apartments off Route 73 in Maple Shade.

Fox Meadow Apartments in Maple Shade NJ - Photo: Google Maps Fox Meadow Apartments in Maple Shade NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Police say he is known to drive a blue 2002 Ford Windstar with Oklahoma license plates and he could be with his dog.

Help police

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Thomas Joy, Sr., you are asked to call 9-1-1.

