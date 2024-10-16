NJ Forest Fire Service Confirms New Wildfire In Burlington County

In case you haven't noticed, forest fires have been on the rise in the Garden State lately.

It's not uncommon for there to be an uptick in forest fires during the fall season here in South Jersey. For one, this region often experiences drier weather in late summer and fall. After a warm summer, vegetation becomes dry and more susceptible to igniting. This dryness can be exacerbated by lower humidity levels, which are common in the fall.

A good thing to point out, too, is people tend to be outdoors more often. The weather has cooled making time spent doing outdoor activities a lot more enjoyable. It's not out of the ordinary to hear about accidental sparks from campfires, cigarettes, or a dry brush fire.

We've already seen a wildfire or two in the pinelands this year. Unfortunately, we've now gotten word of yet another one.



NJ Forest Fire Service Confirms New Burlington County Wildfire

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service took to social media to confirm that a team is present on the ground inside Brendan T. Byrne State Forest attempting to battle a burn that's broken out near Mary Ann Forge Road in Pemberton Township. This particular stretch of forest is located in Burlington County.

According to a recent Facebook post, they have not yet had any structures impacted by the blaze nor has there been any road closures. Locals are encouraged, however, to avoid the area as much as possible.

The fire has already burned multiple acres, but there hasn't been any word yet on just how much forest is currently on fire. The best thing to do with this information is to steer clear of the area and let the professionals handle it. As always, we thank the NJ Forest Fire Service for all of their hard work.

Here's a look at the bad fire that ripped through Wharton State Forest two years ago...

