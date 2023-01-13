ACIT Student’s ‘Weather Map’ Wins Congressional App Challenge

A good app makes your life easier and things more convenient and that's exactly what Nathanael Gaw's app creation does.

Gaw, a junior at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing is the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for New Jersey's Second Congressional District.

Nathanael, from Egg Harbor Township, created an app called "Weather Map" that displays weather conditions along your driving route.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew announced Thursday that Nathanael's app creation was the winner for NJ's Second Congressional District.

The App Challenge asks local middle and high school students to submit a developed application or app and then judges the entries based on impact, structure technical capability of coding, and innovation, according to Van Drew's office.

Nathanael Gaw's idea was to use Google Maps for route itineraries and calculate all the possible routes for weather conditions in hourly intervals. The Weather Map lets you decide on your best course after comparing weather conditions and estimated arrival time options.

The entry information for the Congressional App Challenge calls it the most prestigious national prize for students in computer science.

I want to congratulate Nathanael Gaw for all the time and hard work he put into the creation of Weather Map," said Congressman Van Drew.

"The effort and dedication put into the app submissions this year were outstanding. I am so proud of Nathanael, as well as every other student who submitted an app this year, and I wish all of our South Jersey students the best of luck in their future endeavors."

