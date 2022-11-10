Alan Jackson to Play a Virtual Show on Veterans Day for AARP

Alan Jackson has teamed with AARP for a virtual show on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). The concert will honor members of the military, past and present.

The show will be available through the AARP website for those who RSVP in advance. Membership to AARP is not needed to RSVP and watch Jackson play. Actor and AARP ambassador for veterans and military families Gary Sinise will also make an appearance during the 8PM ET concert.

The show continues what has been a busy month for Jackson. On Wednesday night (Nov. 9), he was honored with the CMA's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, taking the stage for a lengthy speech after a performance. Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood and Dierks Bentley performed in his honor toward the end of the three-hour awards show.

Jackson was also honored at the CMT Artist of the Year ceremony in October and was part of a tribute to Loretta Lynn in Nashville two weeks ago. His official touring year is behind him, and plans for 2023 are not clear as he battles a degenerative nerve condition called CMT. His want to play is still there, but he has admitted he may not be able to perform any longer at some point in the near future.

The format and length of Jackson's Veterans Day concert is not known. He has more than 30 No. 1 hits including "Drive," "Remember When" and "Don't Rock the Jukebox." His last studio album was Where Have You Gone, released in 2021.