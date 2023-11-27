🎁 People from all over are expecting an increasing number of packages delivered to their home from now through Christmas day.

🎁 More people than ever are ordering all of their holiday gifts online.

🎁 New pictures show that drivers in South Jersey are already getting burned out this holiday season.

Christmas shopping season is officially upon us! Believe it or not, more and more people are choosing to order all of their Christmas gifts online rather than shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. That means packages are expected to show up almost every single day until the holiday season is through.

New pictures have surfaced via social media that show delivery drivers might already be burning out due to the workload. It isn't even the peak of the holiday season yet and drivers have already begun to get sloppy!

Someone shared a few photos to Facebook of their packages just thrown at the start of the path to their front steps in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County. Rather than getting out of the vehicle and placing the packages at the foot of the door, it looks as though one Amazon driver just placed the packages at the foot of the pathway. He or she couldn't be bothered walking them all the way up to the door.

Naturally, the homeowner was upset that the packages were left at the foot of the driveway. It's not the morning paper we're talking about here. These are packages that likely contain various holiday gifts. We're talking about a significant chunk of change here.

I can't lie, I'd be angry if this happened to me. That's why it's important to acknowledge the hard work being done by all the delivery drivers during the holiday season. There's nothing worse than feeling exhausted due to burn-out and being under-appreciated for the work you're putting in.

I'm not excusing what happened with this person's presents, but I am saying that we should all go the extra mile to be kind to those who are putting in work so we can enjoy a nice holiday season.

Check out the pictures for yourself HERE.

Source: Facebook

28 Google Maps Pictures That Show Just How Quickly EHT Has Changed Empty lots are now stores in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Existing stores were demolished to build new ones. Roads were changed for the better -- and they put red lights around that traffic circle at the airport.