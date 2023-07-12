It's wild when you stop and think about it, isn't it? Just how much history South Jersey has. So much has taken place here in this part of the state dating even before the Revolutionary War. No doubt, we sometimes take advantage of the rich history that's happened right here in our own backyard.

Well, this week, there's a chance for you to go experience a piece of that history right in the heart of Hammonton. Did you know that the longest-running Italian festival in all of the United States gets put on every single year right here in Atlantic County? You know it as the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival. It's hosted by the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society at 1 Mount Carmel Lane.

You and the whole family will love the food, entertainment, and fun to be had at any one of the festival's nights this week. The society's 148th festival kicked off on Tuesday, July 11th and will be running through Sunday, July 16th. If you've ever been to Irish Weekend down in Wildwood, that's the exact vibe you'll get from the Mt. Carmel Festival. Obviously, substitute Irish for some Italian flair.

There will be plenty for the kids to do, too. In addition to the beer garden and adult entertainment, there's a huge carnival! The kids will spend hours getting on the rides over and over again.

Make sure you check Facebook for a rundown of the festival's schedule. You can also check it out online HERE.

Sources: Facebook, MtCarmelSociety.org

