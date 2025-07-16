At the end of the year, it's kind of a tradition for parents to send in gifts for teachers, as a way of saying "thanks."

One teacher received a big thank you - a $500,000 New Jersey Lottery winning ticket!

It happened last month, although lottery officials have not identified the teacher, nor where he or she works.

Teacher wins half a million dollars

New Jersey Lottery officials say the teacher received several scratch-off tickets from parents as an end-of-year gift.

The teacher had put the tickets in their car on the last day of school - and, had forgetten about them until recently. “I had a stack of cards as gifts, and I had forgotten I left them there. “One morning, I went out to the car and thought that I’d see if I won any gas money.”

The teacher scratched off two tickets and then a $10 Short Thing ticket. That ticket was worth $500,000!

Boom! Winner Winner! “It probably wasn’t smart of me (to leave the tickets in the car). I’ve been driving around with my puppy. He could’ve eaten them.”

Talk about luck!

Lottery says it's fitting that a teacher won a big prize

Lottery officials point out that proceeds from lottery sales benefit teachers:

"Thirty cents of every dollar in Lottery sales is contributed to the State pension system, which helps support teachers, along with police, firefighters and other public workers. Since fiscal year 2018, the Lottery has contributed more than $8 billion to pensions."

Congratulations to the lucky teacher!

