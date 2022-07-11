10 Things to Know about Hammonton’s Mt. Carmel Festival

It's that time again...Hammonton's Mt. Carmel Festival is happening daily through Saturday this week.

Here are ten things you should know about this great Hammonton tradition...

#1: This is the 147th annual Our Lady of Mr. Carmel Festival. The festival was started in 1875 by Italian immigrants new to Hammonton who took time to celebrate their safe journey to America and a successful harvest by thanking the Virgin Mary. The Mt. Carmel Festival is the oldest Italian festival in America.

#2: This year's festival runs daily through this Saturday, July 16 at the carnival grounds, 1 Mt. Carmel Lane in Hammonton.

#3- Admission is free and a free shuttle service is available from Hammonton Middle School, 75 N. Liberty Street, nightly from 6 pm - 11 pm and Saturday from 4 pm - 11 pm.

#4- Free live entertainment, bands or a DJ, is scheduled every day on the main stage, beginning at 8 pm, with a DJ at 7 pm.

#5 - Carnival rides from Amusements of America begin nightly at 6 pm. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are wristband nights. You may ride all night with a $30 wristband.

#6 - The Beer Garden will be open nightly from 5 pm to 11 pm for adults over 21, serving Coors Light and Yuengling and two different hard seltzers.

#7- The food stand is open from 11 am - 1:30 pm and from 5 pm to closing daily. The usual favorites will be available, including sausage sandwiches, and cannolis.

#8- The popular 'Wall of Death" thrill show is back this year, a dare-devil motorbike attraction. Motorcyclists ride around the inside of a vertical wall, rather like a huge barrel, at speeds of around 30mph.

#9- On Saturday, July 16, the feast day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, there is the traditional procession through the streets of Hammonton starting at 4 pm, beginning at 3rd and French Street.

#10- On Saturday, July 16, the festival comes to a close with a spectacular fireworks display at 10 pm.

